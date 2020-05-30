Insider Selling: Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Director Sells $1,690,832.20 in Stock

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $393.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $395.00.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Argus lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.