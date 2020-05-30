Archie C. Black Sells 20,000 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $1,359,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,606.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Archie C. Black also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 20th, Archie C. Black sold 1,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $86,930.60.
NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $66.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $69.86.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.
SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
