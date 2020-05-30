Archie C. Black Sells 20,000 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $1,359,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,606.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Archie C. Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

On Wednesday, May 20th, Archie C. Black sold 1,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $86,930.60.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $66.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $69.86.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.