salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor Sells 7,059 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,288,479.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,847,407.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Tuesday, May 12th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $2,542,792.98.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $767,360.36.

On Friday, April 17th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $755,124.76.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.77, for a total value of $643,639.62.

On Monday, March 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,819 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $254,405.34.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $174.79 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.89 and a 200-day moving average of $166.29. The company has a market capitalization of $158.74 billion, a PE ratio of 873.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.