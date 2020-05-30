David A. Vort Sells 11,264 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.18, for a total transaction of $1,410,027.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,724.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $123.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.38. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $136.55.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.71.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.