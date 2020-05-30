Anand Eswaran Sells 4,012 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) COO Anand Eswaran sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.13, for a total transaction of $983,461.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,052,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $274.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of -217.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.09. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $292.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.71.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

