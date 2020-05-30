Insider Selling: TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,324,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 29th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $1,302,600.00.
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $1,275,815.00.
NYSE TNET opened at $53.73 on Friday. TriNet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,250 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
Read More: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.