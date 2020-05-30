Insider Selling: TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,324,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $1,302,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $1,275,815.00.

NYSE TNET opened at $53.73 on Friday. TriNet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,250 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

