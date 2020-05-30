Insider Selling: Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) EVP Sells $1,024,350.00 in Stock

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,759.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $71.91 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $72.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

