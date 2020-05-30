Charles G. Goldman Sells 45,300 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 45,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $1,173,723.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,013,197 shares in the company, valued at $52,161,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.87.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 457.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 40.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
