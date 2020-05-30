Charles G. Goldman Sells 45,300 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 45,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $1,173,723.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,013,197 shares in the company, valued at $52,161,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.87.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 457.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 40.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

