Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) CEO Kristin C. Peck Sells 10,500 Shares

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ZTS opened at $139.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.34. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $617,011,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.