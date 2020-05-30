United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,159,000.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of UTHR opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $124.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.89.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

