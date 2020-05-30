Gerhard Watzinger Sells 20,000 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,662,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

On Monday, April 27th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $1,449,200.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $927,600.00.

CRWD stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $101.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion and a PE ratio of -69.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,713,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.