Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director T Kendall Hunt Sells 75,000 Shares

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director T Kendall Hunt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,488,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,576,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,801,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, T Kendall Hunt sold 50,000 shares of Onespan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $1,023,500.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, T Kendall Hunt sold 32,387 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $631,222.63.

On Wednesday, May 20th, T Kendall Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $454,250.00.

On Monday, May 18th, T Kendall Hunt sold 50,000 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $915,500.00.

On Monday, May 11th, T Kendall Hunt sold 101,160 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $1,928,109.60.

On Friday, May 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $3,727,409.85.

Onespan stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $815.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. Onespan Inc has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $20.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.35 million. Onespan had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSPN. BidaskClub raised Onespan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Onespan in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Onespan by 31.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,010,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 480,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Onespan by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 57,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Onespan by 75.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 285,190 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Onespan by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onespan by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

