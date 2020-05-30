David McQuillan Sells 441,687 Shares of Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) Stock

Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) insider David McQuillan sold 441,687 shares of Polynovo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.68 ($1.90), for a total transaction of A$1,181,512.73 ($837,952.29).
ASX PNV opened at A$2.49 ($1.77) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. Polynovo Ltd has a 12-month low of A$1.04 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of A$3.29 ($2.33). The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -415.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.25 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.21.
Polynovo Company Profile
