David McQuillan Sells 441,687 Shares of Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) Stock

Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) insider David McQuillan sold 441,687 shares of Polynovo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.68 ($1.90), for a total transaction of A$1,181,512.73 ($837,952.29).

ASX PNV opened at A$2.49 ($1.77) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. Polynovo Ltd has a 12-month low of A$1.04 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of A$3.29 ($2.33). The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -415.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.25 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.21.

Get Polynovo alerts:

Polynovo Company Profile

Polynovo Limited, a medical device company, designs, develops, and manufactures dermal regeneration solutions in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of medical devices using its NovoSorb technology in the treatment of burns, surgical wounds, and negative pressure wound therapy.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Polynovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polynovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.