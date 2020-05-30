Christopher J. Meade Sells 2,000 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of BLK opened at $528.64 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $489.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.07.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.91.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
