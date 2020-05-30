Christopher J. Meade Sells 2,000 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BLK opened at $528.64 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $489.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.07.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.