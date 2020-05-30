Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 11,976 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 11,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $1,448,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jeffrey T. Diehl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 21st, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 8,860 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total value of $1,085,172.80.
- On Tuesday, May 19th, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 53,183 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $6,555,336.58.
- On Tuesday, May 12th, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total value of $60,705.00.
Shares of PCTY opened at $125.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.52.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.
PCTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
