Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 11,976 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 11,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $1,448,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey T. Diehl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paylocity alerts:

On Thursday, May 21st, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 8,860 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total value of $1,085,172.80.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 53,183 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $6,555,336.58.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total value of $60,705.00.

Shares of PCTY opened at $125.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.