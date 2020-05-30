Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CAO Sells $1,308,648.25 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 35,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,648.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,303.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GO opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $960,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 52,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $5,968,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

