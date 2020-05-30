Insider Selling: Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Director Jie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $30.11 on Friday. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AL. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

