Donald Thompson Buys 20,000 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.68. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.