John A. Fees Sells 17,242 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,053,313.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,699.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $63.25 on Friday. BWX Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.
BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.
About BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.
