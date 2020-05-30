John A. Fees Sells 17,242 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,053,313.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,699.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $63.25 on Friday. BWX Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

