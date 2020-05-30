Jeffrey Osher Purchases 25,000 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.76 per share, with a total value of $919,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Jeffrey Osher purchased 9,250 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $343,175.00.

Shares of GDOT opened at $38.18 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,934,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 11,770.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 618.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 808,466 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,710,000 after acquiring an additional 602,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

