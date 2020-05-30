Jeffrey Osher Purchases 25,000 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.76 per share, with a total value of $919,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 18th, Jeffrey Osher purchased 9,250 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $343,175.00.
Shares of GDOT opened at $38.18 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,934,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 11,770.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 618.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 808,466 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,710,000 after acquiring an additional 602,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
