Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $921,595.80 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $921,595.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $658.67 million and a PE ratio of -44.69. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 280,021 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 72.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 650,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 273,778 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $7,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 4,164.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 254,404 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $6,125,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.