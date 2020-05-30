Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $921,595.80 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $921,595.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $658.67 million and a PE ratio of -44.69. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $39.79.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
