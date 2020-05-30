T Kendall Hunt Sells 50,000 Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director T Kendall Hunt sold 50,000 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,576,686 shares in the company, valued at $93,684,762.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Onespan alerts:

On Tuesday, May 26th, T Kendall Hunt sold 75,000 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,488,000.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, T Kendall Hunt sold 32,387 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $631,222.63.

On Wednesday, May 20th, T Kendall Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $454,250.00.

On Monday, May 18th, T Kendall Hunt sold 50,000 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $915,500.00.

On Monday, May 11th, T Kendall Hunt sold 101,160 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $1,928,109.60.

On Friday, May 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $3,727,409.85.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $815.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. Onespan Inc has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.35 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Onespan in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onespan by 43.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.