SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $122,000 in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 23.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BWS Financial began coverage on Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hawkins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of HWKN opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $47.94.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 5.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

