Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Citizens were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citizens by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Citizens by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Citizens by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Citizens by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIA. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Citizens from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.37 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. Citizens, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

