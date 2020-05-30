SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $31.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

