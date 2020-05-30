SG Americas Securities LLC Has $123,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,637 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,440,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.78. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBB. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cincinnati Bell from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Bell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.