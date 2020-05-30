CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of CalAmp worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in CalAmp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60,514 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,024,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 366,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 32,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CalAmp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.18.

CalAmp stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $261.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.40.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other CalAmp news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.