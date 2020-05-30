SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $124,000 in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Capital by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. First Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $75.79.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

First Capital Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

