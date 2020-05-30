SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,194 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSTC stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $66.51. The company has a market cap of $448.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.51.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 61.80%. The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

BSTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

