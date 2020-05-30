Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. National Securities lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $6.99 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $338.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.68). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 36.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

In related news, insider Joel T. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dupree purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 80,370 shares of company stock valued at $687,891. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

