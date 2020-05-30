SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth $5,150,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 349,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 217,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 183,557 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 422.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 179,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 923,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 170,426 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

UIS stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $740.53 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. Unisys had a net margin of 36.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

