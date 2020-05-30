SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,995 Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blucora were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

BCOR opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23. Blucora Inc has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $263.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.99 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blucora Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Blucora in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

