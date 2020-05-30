BlackRock Inc. Sells 262,151 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,619,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.02% of Guess? worth $44,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Guess? by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

GES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $706.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.