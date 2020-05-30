Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $195.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.88 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average is $132.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $239,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,486 shares of company stock valued at $47,993,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,294,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Okta by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after acquiring an additional 765,117 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 502,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.