Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on May 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $195.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.88 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average is $132.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $239,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,486 shares of company stock valued at $47,993,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,294,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Okta by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after acquiring an additional 765,117 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 502,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Analyst Recommendations for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $122,000 in Hawkins, Inc.
SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $122,000 in Hawkins, Inc.
Citizens, Inc. Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC
Citizens, Inc. Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in 1life Healthcare Inc
SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in 1life Healthcare Inc
SG Americas Securities LLC Has $123,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc.
SG Americas Securities LLC Has $123,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc.
CalAmp Corp. Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC
CalAmp Corp. Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $124,000 in First Capital, Inc.
SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $124,000 in First Capital, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report