Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $180.56

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $180.56 and last traded at $180.56, with a volume of 2967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.50.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.12.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.38 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,577,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,968,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,547. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nordson by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nordson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

