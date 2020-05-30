Calix (NYSE:CALX) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.10

Shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 43746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Calix alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $762.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 30,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $37,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Calix by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Calix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Calix by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Calix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.