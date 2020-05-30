Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of CNK opened at $15.30 on Friday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 106,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 43.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 198,234 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,956,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,911,000 after purchasing an additional 263,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

