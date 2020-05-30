Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $747.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $189.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,658 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 386,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 773.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 226,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

