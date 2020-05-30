Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $165.00

Eurocell PLC (LON:ECEL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 176 ($2.32), with a volume of 12080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177 ($2.33).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECEL. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurocell in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Eurocell in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 218.99. The company has a market cap of $195.35 million and a P/E ratio of 9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $3.20. Eurocell’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

About Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

