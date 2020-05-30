Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.44

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.44 and last traded at $45.18, with a volume of 27301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The company has a market cap of $701.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.86 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 23.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,850,772 shares in the company, valued at $200,094,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,695,440. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 211.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 145,013 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 429,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 120,514 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 498,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 106,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 325,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after buying an additional 68,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.