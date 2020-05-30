Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $378.81

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $378.81 and last traded at $377.99, with a volume of 88243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.32, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.13.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,300 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,468,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,118 shares of company stock worth $17,137,636. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,732,000 after acquiring an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

