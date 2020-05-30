Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $88.83 on Friday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

