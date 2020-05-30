Big Lots, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Big Lots in a research report issued on Monday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Big Lots’ FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

BIG opened at $38.75 on Thursday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 58.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $29,663.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

