Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) PT Set at C$5.00 by Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) received a C$5.00 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.
XBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.67.
CVE:XBC opened at C$4.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$4.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.20.
About Xebec Adsorption
Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.
