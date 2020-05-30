Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) PT Set at C$5.00 by Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) received a C$5.00 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

XBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.67.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

CVE:XBC opened at C$4.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$4.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.