Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) PT Raised to C$0.50

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

LXE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$0.30 target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Leucrotta Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Leucrotta Exploration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.68.

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock opened at C$0.46 on Thursday. Leucrotta Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.87 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leucrotta Exploration will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

