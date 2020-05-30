Analysts Expect PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PolyOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. PolyOne reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE POL opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.82. PolyOne has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $37.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

In related news, SVP J Scott Horn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $74,050.00. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $213,490. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 242,480 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PolyOne by 253.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in PolyOne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PolyOne by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PolyOne by 839.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

