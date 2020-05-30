Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €36.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been given a €36.00 ($41.86) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.10 ($26.86) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €34.37 ($39.97).

Shares of EPA:SGO opened at €29.07 ($33.80) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.12. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a one year low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a one year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

