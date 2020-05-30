American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.71

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 943139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $606.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.30%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,780.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $70,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,042 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,704,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOBC)

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

