American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.71

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 943139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $606.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11.
In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,780.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $70,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,042 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,704,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOBC)
American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.
