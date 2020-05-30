Brokerages Anticipate Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) to announce ($0.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,466.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CZR. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

CZR stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.97. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,277,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,697,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,830 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 11,816,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,719 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 9,570,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,889,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,898,000 after purchasing an additional 146,280 shares in the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.