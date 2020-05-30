Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). U.S. Silica reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 535.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.43. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 43,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $72,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn acquired 100,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 213,000 shares of company stock worth $264,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 490.2% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,860,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,007 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 3,517.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 891,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 866,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,929 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 857,446 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,596,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 852,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 100.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,996 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 582,030 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLCA opened at $2.95 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $209.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

